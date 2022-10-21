Mangiapane scored a goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.
Mangiapane tallied 4:21 into the game on a pass from Nazem Kadri. Through four games, Mangiapane's already off to a strong start with two goals, one assist, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating. He led Flames forwards with 18:20 of ice time in this contest, which suggests head coach Darryl Sutter has a lot of faith in the winger, as the team did well to stay within striking distance.
