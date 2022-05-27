Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Mangiapane converted on a centering pass from Blake Coleman midway through the first period. The goal was Mangiapane's first scoring contribution since Game 1 against the Oilers. The winger was inconsistent in the postseason, getting on the scoresheet in just three of the Flames' 12 games despite posting three goals and three helpers. He's set to be a restricted free agent this summer.