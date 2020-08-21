Mangiapane potted a goal in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Mangiapane's tally was the first of three in a row for the Flames before the Stars rattled off seven straight to take over the game. The 24-year-old struggled in six games against the Stars -- Mangiapane had just the one goal in the series after posting four points in as many games versus the Jets in the qualifying round. A restricted free agent, Mangiapane will be due for a raise ahead of the 2020-21 regular season after blossoming into a reliable middle-six winger this year.