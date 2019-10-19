Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Out against L.A.
Mangiapane (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Kings.
Mangiapane is considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, so he probably won't be sidelined for long. Either way, his absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only totaled 15 points in 52 games over the last two campaigns.
