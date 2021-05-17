Mangiapane scored twice on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

Mangiapane struck twice in the second period, with both goals coming at even strength. The winger is up to 16 goals, 30 points, 87 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 outings. He's got up to two more contests to match his career-highs in goals (17) and points (32) from 68 appearances last year.