Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Packaged off to minors
Mangiapane was sent down to AHL Stockton on Monday.
With the Flames entering their bye week, the club opted to reassign Mangiapane to the minors, in order to get him some additional play time. Since being promoted Dec. 31, the winger has failed to register a point and managed a mere five shots, eight hits and four blocks in his seven appearances. How long the 21-year-old stays with the Heat remains to be seen, but his 33 points in 29 minor-league contests should keep him on the short list of potential call-ups.
