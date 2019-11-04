Mangiapane finished Sunday's 4-2 loss to Washington with two points.

Mangiapane opened the scoring with his third goal of the season, scored at the 5:40 mark of the first period. In the second frame, he picked up an assist on Elias Lindholm's goal with two seconds remaining, but that was it for the Flames and Mangiapane on this day. The 23-year-old has collected six points in 15 games to begin the year, and while his production may not be setting any records, Mangiapane's role appears to be increasing as time goes on. In Sunday's loss, he saw a season-high 49 seconds of power-play time.