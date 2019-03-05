Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Picks apple
Mangiapane earned an assist and blocked two shots in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.
The helper allowed Mangiapane to break his four-game skid. The Canadian winger has six points in 28 games this season, and hasn't scored consistently nor produced enough in other categories to warrant attention from fantasy owners.
