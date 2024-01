Mangiapane notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Mangiapane has a goal and five assists during his four-game point streak. The winger has benefited from moving down to the third line with the ever-consistent duo of Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund. Mangiapane struggled in a top-line role in December, but he's still at a respectable 23 points, 57 shots on net, 40 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 38 appearances this season.