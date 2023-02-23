Mangiapane logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Mangiapane had a shot blocked, but it caromed to Jakob Pelletier, who fed Mikael Backlund for the tally. After a four-game point drought, Mangiapane has turned things around with two goals and two helpers over his last three contests. The 26-year-old winger is up to 32 points, 132 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-7 rating in 58 appearances this season. Only two of his points have come on the power play, both of them being assists.