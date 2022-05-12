Mangiapane scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Mangiapane entered Wednesday stuck in an eight-game point drought. He ended it by setting up Mikael Backlund on the game-tying goal, and then he scored a goal of his own to put the Flames ahead 2-1 minutes later. Mangiapane has added eight shots on net, four hits, a plus-1 rating and six PIM through five playoff contests, but fantasy manager can have some hope that Wednesday's outing ignites his offense.