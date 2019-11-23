Mangiapane (nose) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Flyers, he reports.

Mangiapane suffered a broken nose from a hit from the Blues' Vince Dunn on Thursday, but he'll be good to go as long as he wears a full face mask. The 23-year-old has been relegated to the fourth line, however, so his scoring chances will be few and far between. Mangiapane has eight points through 23 games.