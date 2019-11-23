Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Playing with full mask Saturday
Mangiapane (nose) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Flyers, he reports.
Mangiapane suffered a broken nose from a hit from the Blues' Vince Dunn on Thursday, but he'll be good to go as long as he wears a full face mask. The 23-year-old has been relegated to the fourth line, however, so his scoring chances will be few and far between. Mangiapane has eight points through 23 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.