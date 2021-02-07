Mangiapane produced two assists, a pair of hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Mangiapane assisted on both of his linemates' goals in the second period. He first generated a rebound that Milan Lucic stashed in the net at 3:04 of the period. Mangiapane added a pass on the rush to Mikael Backlund for a tally at 4:58 that put the Flames ahead 3-2. Consistency has been an issue for the Flames' third line generally, and Mangiapane specifically. The 24-year-old winger has five points, 10 hits, eight blocks and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests this year.