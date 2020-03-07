Mangiapane recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Mangiapane has assists in consecutive outings, and 10 points in his last nine games. The 23-year-old winger is playing some of the best hockey of his young career. He's up to 31 points (17 goals, 14 helpers), 106 shots and 72 hits through 67 contests. Mangiapane has typically featured on the second line, and his recent production has supported that usage.