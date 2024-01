Mangiapane scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Mangiapane's point streak is up to five games (two goals, five assists). While the Flames lost a second straight game, Mangiapane was able to pick up his first power-play point since Opening Night. The winger has 24 points, 59 shots on net, 39 PIM, 40 hits and a plus-4 rating over 39 appearances, but he appears to be out of his December slump.