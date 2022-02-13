Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Mangiapane's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, his career-high fifth such goal this season. The 25-year-old has five goals and two assists during a five-game point streak. He's up to 24 tallies, 31 points, 110 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 45 contests. He'll match his point total from the last two seasons with just one more, and he's got a good chance to eclipse the 50-point threshold by the end of the campaign.