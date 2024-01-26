Mangiapane produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Mangiapane set up MacKenzie Weegar's tally in the first period. With three goals and four assists over 12 outings in January, Mangiapane has been a solid depth scorer once again after an up-and-down start to the campaign. The 27-year-old winger is up to 27 points, 75 shots on net, 45 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 47 contests.