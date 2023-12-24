Mangiapane produced an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Mangiapane was demoted to the fourth line for this game, though his top-line replacement, A.J. Greer, still ranked last on the team for ice time. Mangiapane's 10:10 of ice time Saturday was his lowest mark in a game he finished this season, and it continues a downward trend for the winger. He's picked up a mere three points over 11 games in December, giving him six goals, 11 helpers, 52 shots on net, 33 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 33 outings overall. While he's shown goal-scoring talent in the past, he's hardly a buy-low candidate given his lengthy slump and shrinking role.