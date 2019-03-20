Mangiapane scored a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Mangiapane provided the go-ahead goal in the first period to help the Flames overcome Zach Werenski's opening tally for Columbus. Mangiapane is up to eight points in 35 games, and he's seeing time on the third line while Sam Bennett (upper body) is out of the lineup.