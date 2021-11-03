Mangiapane registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Mangiapane earned the secondary helper on an Oliver Kylington goal in the third period. The assist was Mangiapane's first of the year -- he's earned some attention for racking up seven goals through nine contests so far. The winger's 35 percent shooting rate won't stick, but he can put the biscuit in the basket at a higher-than-normal rate. The 25-year-old remains in a middle-six role for the Flames.