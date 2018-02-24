Mangiapane was recalled from AHL Stockton on Saturday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Mangiapane has been a nightmare for opposing AHL goalies this season, as he's accumulated 19 goals and 23 assists through 36 games. However, he could stand to be more confident on hockey's grandest stage, having posted a minus-3 rating without any points through nine contests. Mangiapane qualifies as a prospect, but he's probably someone you can live without as far as fantasy games are concerned.