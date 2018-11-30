Calgary recalled Mangiapane from AHL Stockton on Friday.

The Flames only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Mangiapane's promotion, so he'll likely round out the team's depth up front until Michael Frolik (lower body) is cleared to return. The 2015 sixth-round pick has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up seven goals and 14 points in 13 games.