Mangiapane tallied a power-play goal in a 2-1 victory over the Kings on Tuesday.

Mangiapane endured a 14-game goal drought before he snapped it March 21. This time he only went two contests without a marker before finding the back of the net again. Mangiapane is up to 15 goals and 36 points in 75 appearances this season. The 26-year-old has reached the 15-goal mark for the fourth straight campaign, though he'll finish far behind his 2021-22 total of 35 markers.