Mangiapane recorded an assist and three hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Mangiapane set up Michael Stone's first-period tally. The 24-year-old Mangiapane remains a solid depth scorer for the Flames, with 19 points in 38 games -- the 0.5 points-per-game pace is the best of his career. He's added 55 shots on net, 35 hits and 18 PIM this year, and he's capable of playing either wing in a top-nine role.