Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Mangiapane was able to get to a rebound near the top of the crease, putting it back for the Flames' first goal. The 27-year-old started off strong but then went three games without a point, which landed him on the third line for this contest. He has three goals, two assists, seven shots on net, six PIM and a plus-2 rating through six appearances. Mangiapane will likely continue to see time in all situations, including in a middle-six role at even strength.