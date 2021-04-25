Mangiapane registered an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Mangiapane has three points in his last two games since he snapped a four-game dry spell. The 25-year-old winger has supplied solid depth scoring with 25 points in 47 contests. He's added 74 shots on net, 24 PIM, 40 hits and a minus-3 rating in a middle-six role.
