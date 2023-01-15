Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.
Mangiapane tallied just 25 seconds into the contest. His offense is starting to come around -- the winger has six points and 24 shots on net over his last nine outings. For the season, the 26-year-old's numbers are still fairly disappoint. He has nine tallies, 20 points, 91 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-4 rating through 44 appearances.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Ends 11-game goal scoring drought•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Offers helper Friday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Slips assist in loss•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Helps on team's lone tally•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Hands out pair of assists•