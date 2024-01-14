Mangiapane provided an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Mangiapane set up a Mikael Backlund tally in the second period. The helper was Mangiapane's 200th career point, a milestone he achieved in his 384th appearance. The winger has had some struggles this season, but he's picked up five points through seven outings in January. Overall, he has eight goals, 17 assists, 64 shots on net, 40 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 42 contests.