Mangiapane provided a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Jets.
Mangiapane tied the game at a goal apiece in the second period before assisting on Nikita Zadorov's insurance tally in the third. With five points in his last five games, Mangiapane has reached the 40-point threshold, and his recent surge has helped Calgary pull into a tie with Winnipeg for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
