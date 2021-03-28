Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Mangiapane cashed in 49 seconds into the third period on a feed from Noah Hanifin. This tally stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old Mangiapane has been inconsistent with just six points in 14 March games. He snapped a five-game point drought Saturday. The Ontario native has 10 goals, 18 points, 54 shots on net and 18 PIM through 36 appearances.
