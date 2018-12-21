Mangiapane has been promoted from AHL Stockton and placed on injured reserve as of Dec. 15, per the NHL media site.

The club hasn't made any announcement regarding a call-up for Mangiapane, nor has it revealed any details regarding the reason for him being on IR. It's an all around strange situation, but based on the date he was designated for injured reserve, he could be eligible to be activated for Saturday's clash with St. Louis.