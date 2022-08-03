Mangiapane (wrist) signed a three-year, $17.4 million contract with the Flames on Tuesday.

Mangiapane was scheduled for an arbitration hearing Friday, but he'll avoid that with a new deal. It's a significant raise for the winger, who had a $2.425 million cap hit over the previous two seasons. He earned the new deal with 35 goals and 20 assists in 82 games last season, and he figures to slot into a top-six role with power-play time heading into 2022-23.