Mangiapane provided two goals and an assist in the Flames' 5-3 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Mangiapane underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason, but that didn't slow him down in the Flames' 2023-24 opener. He scored the first goal of the contest at 12:29 of the first period and rounded out the game's scoring with his empty netter in the dying seconds of the third frame. Mangiapane provided 17 goals and 43 points in 82 appearances last year.
