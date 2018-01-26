Mangiapane was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Friday.

Mangiapane played just one game in this stint and was a healthy scratch three times. The 21-year-old was sent down with Ryan Lomberg and Marek Hrivik, but with Michael Frolik (jaw) possibly returning after the All-Star break, it's likely that only two of these forwards will get the recalled after the break.

