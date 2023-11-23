Mangiapane notched an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Mangiapane set up a Noah Hanifin tally in the first period. Since his one-game suspension, Mangiapane has produced a goal and three helpers over seven contests. The winger is up to 11 points, 30 shots on net, 22 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 18 outings. He's mainly played in a top-line role since head coach Ryan Huska has slowed down his line shuffling.