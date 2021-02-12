Mangiapane scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Mangiapane struck at 14:31 of the second period to restore the lead for the Flames at 2-1. The 24-year-old winger has shown a fair amount of hustle lately, and he's been rewarded with three goals and two helpers in his last four outings. Overall, Mangiapane has seven points, 19 shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests this year.
