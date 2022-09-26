Mangiapane (undisclosed) will be back on the ice for Monday's practice session, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Mangiapane was held out for the start of camp due to an undisclosed injury but appears set to suit up for Monday's session. The 26-year-old Toronto native is coming off a career year in which he racked up a personal best 35 goals and should be capable of repeating that feat this season as well.