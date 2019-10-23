Mangiapane notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

The winger missed two games with an undisclosed injury. He helped out on Tobias Rieder's garbage-time goal to make the loss look a little better. All three of Mangiapane's points have come in his last three games (two goals and a helper). The 23-year-old had 13 points in 44 appearances last year.