Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Returns with helper
Mangiapane notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
The winger missed two games with an undisclosed injury. He helped out on Tobias Rieder's garbage-time goal to make the loss look a little better. All three of Mangiapane's points have come in his last three games (two goals and a helper). The 23-year-old had 13 points in 44 appearances last year.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Back in action•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Missing both weekend games•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Out against L.A.•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Finds net in second straight•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Exits game early•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Finds scoresheet in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.