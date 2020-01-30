Mangiapane scored a pair of goals and dished two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

The 23-year-old winger potted both of his goals in the second period. It's Mangiapane's first career multi-goal game. He's up to 10 tallies and 17 points in 50 contests, all of which are career highs. He's added 72 shots on goal and 55 hits this year.