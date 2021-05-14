Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Mangiapane cashed in on an assist from Nikita Nesterov to put the Flames ahead 2-1 at 5:17 of the first period. The tally was Mangiapane's 14th of the year -- he's added 14 helpers, 84 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 53 appearances. The sixth-round pick from 2015 has become a reliable depth scorer in the middle six this year.