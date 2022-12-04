Mangiapane scored twice in Calgary's 5-2 victory over Washington on Saturday.

Mangiapane has six goals and 11 points in 24 contests this season. Even after Saturday's success, he's shooting 12.5 percent this season, which is down from 18.9 in 2021-22 and his career average of 16.7. Given that, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old's goal scoring pace increase as the campaign progresses.