Mangiapane scored twice in Calgary's 5-2 victory over Washington on Saturday.
Mangiapane has six goals and 11 points in 24 contests this season. Even after Saturday's success, he's shooting 12.5 percent this season, which is down from 18.9 in 2021-22 and his career average of 16.7. Given that, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old's goal scoring pace increase as the campaign progresses.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Ends goal drought•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Supplies assist in win•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Adds to first-period flurry•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Ends six-game slump•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Offers helper Tuesday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Opens scoring in loss•