Mangiapane recorded a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Mangiapane set up Dillon Dube for the Flames' go-ahead goal early in the second period. In 2021-22, Mangiapane broke out as a goal-scorer, netting 35 tallies to go with 20 assists and 185 shots on net. He picked up three points while shorthanded last year and added 11 more on the power play. His ability to play in all situations with a top-six role at even strength should give him a stable floor even if he regresses a bit in the scoring department.