Mangiapane notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Mangiapane helped out on goals by linemates Yegor Sharangovich and Elias Lindholm in this contest. With a goal and three assists during his three-game point streak, Mangiapane appears to be finding more consistency on the top line. The winger is up to 13 points, 30 shots on net, 24 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 19 appearances this season.