Mangiapane was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Monday.

Considering Mangiapane is averaging a mere 8:28 of ice time in his limited outings (nine), fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised to see him headed back to the Heat. The move will allow the 21-year-old to secure more consistent minutes on a night-to-night basis. In a corresponding transaction, the Flames promoted Marek Hrivik, who has 30 points in 32 minor-league contests.