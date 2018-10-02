Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Sent down to minors
Mangiapane was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Mangiapane appears to have been beaten out for a spot on the 23-man roster by Dillon Dube and will start the year in the minors. The 22-year-old logged 10 games for the Flames last season, instead spending the bulk of his time with the Heat, for whom he notched 46 points in 39 games. The winger should be on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Set to participate in camp•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Missing remainder of season•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Hits minors after replacements arrive•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Promoted to parent club•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Sent back to minors•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Will return to NHL after break•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...