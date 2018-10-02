Mangiapane was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Mangiapane appears to have been beaten out for a spot on the 23-man roster by Dillon Dube and will start the year in the minors. The 22-year-old logged 10 games for the Flames last season, instead spending the bulk of his time with the Heat, for whom he notched 46 points in 39 games. The winger should be on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the 2018-19 campaign.