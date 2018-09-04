Mangiapane is set to participate in Calgary's Prospect Training Camp, the team's official site reports.

Mangiapane, 22, has dealt with both a shoulder injury and concussion, dating back to last season. Despite the slew of ailments, he appears healthy and ready for the Flames Prospect Training Camp, which is set to open on September 6. The Toronto, Ontario native appeared in 10 NHL games last season but failed to register a single point -- posting a minus-3 rating in the process. A strong showing in training camp could net Mangiapane a bottom-six role with the big club but the more likely outcome would see him begin the season in AHL Stockton.