Mangiapane (illness) is good to return to the Flames for Thursday's game against Vegas.

Mangiapane has 13 goals, 36 points, 43 PIM and 81 hits in 63 outings in 2023-24. He missed Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Colorado because of the injury. Mangiapane is projected to play on the second line alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.