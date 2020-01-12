Play

Mangiapane registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Mangiapane found Elias Lindholm for the latter's first of two goals in the game. It was the first point in seven games since Mangiapane's three-point outing versus the Oilers on Dec. 27. The 23-year-old winger has 16 points, 48 hits and 60 shots on goal in 45 contests overall. He's set to make his 100th NHL appearance Monday in Montreal.

More News
Our Latest Stories