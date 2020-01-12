Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Sets up opening tally
Mangiapane registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Mangiapane found Elias Lindholm for the latter's first of two goals in the game. It was the first point in seven games since Mangiapane's three-point outing versus the Oilers on Dec. 27. The 23-year-old winger has 16 points, 48 hits and 60 shots on goal in 45 contests overall. He's set to make his 100th NHL appearance Monday in Montreal.
