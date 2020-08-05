Mangiapane had two assists with two shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Winnipeg in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Mangiapane registered the primary helper on second-period goals by Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk, giving him four points (1 goal, 3 assists) through the first three games of the qualifying round. The former sixth-round draft pick collected 17 goals and 32 assists during 68 regular-season games and is off to a quick start to his postseason.