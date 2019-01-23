Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Shifts back to minors
The Flames sent Mangiapane to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Mangiapane suited up for six straight games with the Flames, averaging just 7:57 TOI and recording one assist. The Flames have an extended break upcoming, as their next game isn't until Feb. 1, and Stockton has two games before then so Mangiapane will get the chance to keep playing.
